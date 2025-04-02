37.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
type here...

AATSU Leads Torchlight Rally Against Alleged Land Encroachment by Tikak Colliery

Demonstrators voiced concerns over the continued dumping of coal waste on their land, which they claim threatens both their community and the environment.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 2: The All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union (AATSU), along with local residents, staged a torchlight rally in Malu village, Assam, on Tuesday to protest the alleged encroachment of tribal land by Tikak Colliery. Demonstrators voiced concerns over the continued dumping of coal waste on their land, which they claim threatens both their community and the environment.

- Advertisement -

In response to the issue, protestors marched through the village in the evening, chanting slogans against Tikak Colliery’s alleged forceful disposal of coal waste in their area. Tikak Colliery, operated by Northeastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd (CIL), has faced repeated accusations of using tribal land for waste disposal, fueling tensions between local residents and authorities.

Related Posts:

“The land belongs to us. We had given it to Coal India, but now they are dumping waste materials on it without our consent. We have informed the authorities, yet the dumping continues. Where will the Tangsa people go? We have lived here for decades,” said a member of AATSU.

The student body accused authorities of disregarding indigenous rights and warned that protests would intensify if the dumping did not stop. Growing concerns among villagers highlight fears over the loss of ancestral land and the environmental impact of waste disposal.

Tensions escalated on Saturday when members of the Tangsa community confronted security personnel in Malu village over the dumping of waste materials. The protest gained further momentum as school students joined the demonstration against Coal India Limited, reflecting widespread unrest, especially among the younger generation.

- Advertisement -

The proposed dumping site threatens the region’s ecological balance, affecting four villages—Malu, Mulong, Jharna Basti, and China Basti—that are home to over 1,500 residents. The area is known for its rich biodiversity and diverse communities, including Tangsa, Gorkha, Assamese, Hindi-speaking, Bengali, Muslim, Manipuri, and Adivasi residents. Many families have lived here since the villages were established between 1947 and 1952, making the dispute a matter of deep cultural and historical significance.

As protests gain traction, residents and activists are calling for immediate government intervention to halt the dumping and safeguard indigenous rights. The situation remains tense as affected communities await a response from authorities and Coal India Limited.

Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura: Ex-ATTF Cadres Demand Permanent Rehabilitation at RK Nagar

The Hills Times -
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year