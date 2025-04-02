AATSU Leads Torchlight Rally Against Alleged Land Encroachment by Tikak Colliery

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 2: The All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union (AATSU), along with local residents, staged a torchlight rally in Malu village, Assam, on Tuesday to protest the alleged encroachment of tribal land by Tikak Colliery. Demonstrators voiced concerns over the continued dumping of coal waste on their land, which they claim threatens both their community and the environment.

In response to the issue, protestors marched through the village in the evening, chanting slogans against Tikak Colliery’s alleged forceful disposal of coal waste in their area. Tikak Colliery, operated by Northeastern Coalfields Coal India Ltd (CIL), has faced repeated accusations of using tribal land for waste disposal, fueling tensions between local residents and authorities.

“The land belongs to us. We had given it to Coal India, but now they are dumping waste materials on it without our consent. We have informed the authorities, yet the dumping continues. Where will the Tangsa people go? We have lived here for decades,” said a member of AATSU.

The student body accused authorities of disregarding indigenous rights and warned that protests would intensify if the dumping did not stop. Growing concerns among villagers highlight fears over the loss of ancestral land and the environmental impact of waste disposal.

Tensions escalated on Saturday when members of the Tangsa community confronted security personnel in Malu village over the dumping of waste materials. The protest gained further momentum as school students joined the demonstration against Coal India Limited, reflecting widespread unrest, especially among the younger generation.

The proposed dumping site threatens the region’s ecological balance, affecting four villages—Malu, Mulong, Jharna Basti, and China Basti—that are home to over 1,500 residents. The area is known for its rich biodiversity and diverse communities, including Tangsa, Gorkha, Assamese, Hindi-speaking, Bengali, Muslim, Manipuri, and Adivasi residents. Many families have lived here since the villages were established between 1947 and 1952, making the dispute a matter of deep cultural and historical significance.

As protests gain traction, residents and activists are calling for immediate government intervention to halt the dumping and safeguard indigenous rights. The situation remains tense as affected communities await a response from authorities and Coal India Limited.