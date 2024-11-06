AAU partners with Assure Biovention Private Ltd.

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 5: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has signed an MoU with Assure Biovention Private Ltd., the first startup supported by AAU.

- Advertisement -

The startup was founded by Professor Bidyut Kumar Sarmah, director of DBT-North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology, along with co-founder Binod Hazarika, proprietor of Woodcraft in Nagaon, a leading entrepreneur in Assam. The company is the first of its kind to provide mentorship to students, researchers, and entrepreneurs from the North East region and beyond, helping them excel in their endeavours.

Assure Biovention will upscale technologies such as bioinputs (biofertilisers and biopesticides), tissue-cultured plantlets, and mushroom spawn production, among others, developed by AAU and other collaborating organisations to promote overall agricultural development in the region.

Dr Popy Borah, senior scientist at ARRI, Titabar, and Dr MV Deshpande, retired scientist from the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, will be collaborators in the company’s organic agriculture sector. Dr Sumita Acharjee, associate professor in the department of Agricultural Biotechnology at AAU, will contribute to its academic ventures.

The MoU was signed by the registrar of AAU, Tapan Kumar Gohain, and Professor BK Sarmah, founder director of Assure Biovention, in the presence of the vice chancellor, deans, and directors of the University.

- Advertisement -

Vice chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka congratulated the signatories and expressed satisfaction with the development. He praised the mission of the company to guide students in excelling academically and to support farmers and entrepreneurs in the region in promoting organic agriculture through the upscaling of innovative agri-based technologies.