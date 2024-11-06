21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

AAU partners with Assure Biovention Private Ltd.

MoU aims to enhance bio-inputs, organic agriculture & student mentorship

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 5: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has signed an MoU with Assure Biovention Private Ltd., the first startup supported by AAU.

- Advertisement -

The startup was founded by Professor Bidyut Kumar Sarmah, director of DBT-North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology, along with co-founder Binod Hazarika, proprietor of Woodcraft in Nagaon, a leading entrepreneur in Assam. The company is the first of its kind to provide mentorship to students, researchers, and entrepreneurs from the North East region and beyond, helping them excel in their endeavours.

Related Posts:

Assure Biovention will upscale technologies such as bioinputs (biofertilisers and biopesticides), tissue-cultured plantlets, and mushroom spawn production, among others, developed by AAU and other collaborating organisations to promote overall agricultural development in the region.

Dr Popy Borah, senior scientist at ARRI, Titabar, and Dr MV Deshpande, retired scientist from the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, will be collaborators in the company’s organic agriculture sector. Dr Sumita Acharjee, associate professor in the department of Agricultural Biotechnology at AAU, will contribute to its academic ventures.

The MoU was signed by the registrar of AAU, Tapan Kumar Gohain, and Professor BK Sarmah, founder director of Assure Biovention, in the presence of the vice chancellor, deans, and directors of the University.

- Advertisement -

Vice chancellor Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka congratulated the signatories and expressed satisfaction with the development. He praised the mission of the company to guide students in excelling academically and to support farmers and entrepreneurs in the region in promoting organic agriculture through the upscaling of innovative agri-based technologies.

10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Brothers get 20 years prison for raping teen multiple times

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India