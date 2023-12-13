AAU to host first national women scientists conference in agricultural sciences

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 12: The department of plant pathology at Assam Agricultural University is set to organise a two-day national conference on ‘Women Scientists in Plant Health Management for Sustainable Development Goals’ on December 22 and 23. In collaboration with the prestigious Indian Phytopathological Society, New Delhi, the event aims to bring together more than 200 women delegates from different states of India.

The conference will serve as a platform for networking and collaboration, offering attendees the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions on various topics, including crop protection approaches, crop improvement, host-pathogen interaction, economically important microbes, agro-technology dissemination, and recent advances in the agriculture and horticulture sector.

A significant highlight of the conference will be a panel discussion featuring experts from diverse sectors, exploring the intersection of technology and societal challenges. This initiative reflects a concerted effort to promote women’s participation and contribution to agricultural sciences for sustainable development goals.