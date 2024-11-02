30 C
AAUBC demands action against anti-Brahmin remarks

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 1: On the occasion of its second anniversary, the All Assam United Brahmin Council (AAUBC), through an executive meeting held at the Amolapatty Hindu Dharma Namghar premises in Sivasagar on Wednesday, condemned the offensive anti-Brahmin comments made on the social media platform Facebook by individuals with criminal mentalities over a considerable period. The meeting, chaired by Manoj Kumar Borthakur, passed a resolution to lodge an FIR against an individual from the ‘Hanhi Furti Group’, who recently posted an abusive message on Facebook. The committee demanded stringent legal action against the individual and sent a petition to the chief minister through the SP of Sivasagar.

The meeting also resolved to organise a state-level convention for Brahmins residing in the state on December 1, where a full-fledged state committee will be formed to determine future actions. Addressing the members, Mani Pathak stated, “Enough is enough,” adding that the silence and forbearance of Brahmins have been misinterpreted as weakness by certain divisive elements. Arabinda Baruah, treasurer of AAUBC, emphasised the need for legal action against anti-social elements attempting to disrupt communal harmony. Gopal Pande, secretary of AAUBC, remarked that Brahmins everywhere are marginalised and deprived of their rightful place in democratic India, asserting that it is now time to voice their concerns and protest. The meeting also included speeches from Jugal Sharma (Demow) and Abhinav Kashyap.

Later, the committee submitted a complaint to the OC of Sivasagar Police Station.

