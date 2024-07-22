ABSU demands provincialisation of Bodo medium institutions under BTR Accord

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 21: The influential All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has been eyeing stern steps and called for immediate action from the state government of Assam regarding the provincialisation of Bodo medium educational institutions across the state to pave the way for a significant improvement in the educational environment.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held on Sunday at Bodofa House, Baganshali in Kokrajhar, ABSU president Dipen Boro said that the current state of educational support for Bodo medium institutions is inadequate.

Boro highlighted that under Clause 6.3 of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Peace Accord, there is a specific demand for the provincialisation of Bodo medium educational institutions. However, he noted that only 10 colleges have been provincialised in the four years since the agreement’s inception, leaving many key educational levels—including lower primary (LP), middle (ME), and higher secondary (HSS)—unaddressed.

The ABSU president pointed out several critical issues, including the lack of creation of posts for Bodo medium post graduate teachers (PGTs), despite the appointment of 2,271 Assamese medium PGT teachers in 2021. Additionally, Bodo medium posts have yet to be established at Sarupathar College and Janai Girls’ College, and the University of Bodoland has not seen new posts created.

Moreover, Boro criticised the lack of new departments at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College in Kokrajhar and the absence of teachers in 26 Bodo medium primary schools and 206 institutions operating with a single teacher. He also mentioned that Balipara, Dudhnai, and Baksa Model Colleges have not received necessary Bodo medium posts.

- Advertisement -

The ABSU leader further said that primary, middle, and high schools have yet to receive adequate textbooks. He warned that if these issues are not resolved promptly, the ABSU would be forced to initiate a democratic movement to press for their demands.

Boro said the ABSU was unhappy with the lack of effort from Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, who has not been keen to resolve the problems of Bodo medium education for a long time. He noted that there had been four meetings with the chief minister and the Education minister on educational issues, held on December 19, 2021, April 12, 2023, August 29, 2023, and February 16, 2024, but despite this, nothing has been resolved. He added that the Education minister had invited the ABSU delegation to discuss CM minutes but cancelled three times. On June 19, the Education minister invited them for a discussion at 11:00 am but deferred to 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, and 6:00 pm respectively, and finally cancelled the meeting. He also mentioned that the minister again invited them on July 2 and July 5 at 4:00 pm, but both meetings were also cancelled for various reasons. He said the Education minister’s lackadaisical attitude appeared to be a stumbling block to the development of Bodo medium schools in Assam.