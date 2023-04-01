Assam Fondly Remembers Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR/ BISWANATH CHARIALI/NAGAON, MARCH 31: Peoples cutting across communities of the state, especially Bodo community fondly remembered the contribution and dedication of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on his 67th birth anniversary as Student’s Day (Chatra Divosh) being observed on Friday at various places across the state.

In Kokrajhar,the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was observed at Dotma Thulunggapuri which was organised by ABSU central committee in association with Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT).

ABSU president Dipen Boro hoisted union flag followed by rich floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on his tomb and samadhi sthal.

Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Forest Man and Padmashree award winner Jadav Payeng graced as guests and offered homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said that Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma sacrificed his whole life for the welfare and upliftment of the down trodden communities including Bodo in the state of Assam.

He said that the students union has been observing the birth anniversary of Bodofa as Students’ Day every year on March 31 to keep alive of ideology and philosophy of Bodofa among the society.

He has extended thanks to the state government for declaring the March 31 as Chatra Divas (Students’ Day) to mark the contribution and dedication of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

He said that the Bodo community has been celebrating the day as “Students’ Day” every year to keep alive ideology and philosophy of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in the society.

An open discussion on the contribution and dedication of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was also held on the occasion where former ABSU leaders, social intellectuals, leaders from different organisations attended.

In Guwahati,the Chatra Divosh was observed at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, Panjabari under the aegis of government of Assam in association with government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, graced the occasion as chief guest and offered homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The Assam chief minister emphasized the importance of education in the growth and development of the youth of BTR.

Sarma announced several initiatives to uplift the education system and empower students in the region.

The celebration was attended by eminent dignitaries, including chief executive member (BTR), Pramod Boro, Assam cabinet ministers Ranoj Pegu, Ajanta Neog, who showed their support and appreciation for the event.

CEM Boro said that the Chatra Divas (Students’ Day) is being observed for the first time in memory of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma across the state.

He said that Bodofa’s dedication and selfless contributions towards the betterment of the Bodo community will continue to be a source of inspiration for all.

“Let us remember his motto of “Live and let live” and strive to uphold it among the citizens in days to come”, Boro said adding that the BTR government has been observing the March 31, the birth day of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma as students’ day every year.

In compliance with the directives from department of higher education for observing the Students’Day to pay tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Biswanath College on Friday organised a seminar on the topic “Sankardeva’s Philosophy and Contemporary Education”.

The session was chaired by Dr Chintamani Sharma, principal of the college and inaugurated by Jay Shivani, IAS, additional deputy commissioner i/c Biswanath sub division.

In his inaugural speech, Shivani laid stress on the contributions of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in the upliftment of the greater Assamese society. He expressed the hope that the celebration of Students’ Day will bring positive attitudes to the student community. The seminar witnessed the presence of Taranath Mahanta, associate professor and head of the department of Philosophy, Biswanath College as the resource person for the programme.

Prof Mahanta elaborated the life of Sankardeva, his excellent creative writings and the struggles faced by him. The lecture was very informative in terms of Sankardeva’s philosophical contributions to the Assamese society.

The first Chatra Divas celebration as a mark of respect to the famous Bodo Leader, Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was celebrated at Nowgong College (Autonomous) on Friday here.

The celebration was jointly organised by IQAC, Nowgong College (Autonomous) and Students’ Union of Nowgong College (Autonomous) which was attended by students, faculty members, non-teaching staff and NCC volunteers of the college.

The proceedings of the “Chatra Divas” was initiated with lighting of the lamp in the morning by Dr Sarat Borkatoki, principal of the college, following which a seminar on the ‘role of traditional knowledge in modern education’.

Simson Mochahary and Dr Ranjit Mazinder, associate professor and HoD, department of Political Science, Nowgong College (Autonomous) welcomed the guest and participants.

Dr Anannya Hilodari, former head and associate professor delivered the key note speech on the main topic. In her speech, Dr Hilodari mentioned about the role of traditional knowledge in preserving the environment and biodiversity. A team of BTR govt headed by Victor Narzary, OSD to chief executive member, BTR, Sasanka Gupta Kashyap, PR practitioner, Assam and Daman Basumatary, teacher, Langhin Higher Secondary and former ABSU leader attended the programme as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

While addressing the occasion, Narzary highlighted the life and contributions of the great leader and the father of Bodo community Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. He urged the students to follow the ideology of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

Sasanka Gupta Kashyap also elaborated the life, philosophy and unmatched contribution of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. Daman Basumatary remembered his association with Bodofa and urged the student to carry on his ideology for the mankind, humanity and wellbeing of the society.