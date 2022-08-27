ABVP conducts mass signature campaign in edu institutes for implementation of NEP

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 26: The Jorhat district unit of ABVP has undertaken a mass signature campaign in schools and colleges across the district seeking full implementation of National Education Policy of India (NEP) 2020 in Assam and using of mother tongue as the medium of teaching at the primary level.

Biswajyoti Mahanta, Jorhat district convenor of ABVP said that the campaign was launched on Thursday in presence of Subham Choudhury, Jorhat district organising secretary of the students’ body, and will continue for the next couple of days.

Mahanta said that full implementation of NEP 2020 and using of mother tongue as the medium of teaching at primary level would be beneficial not only for the students, but it will also contribute to the development of quality human resources. The ABVP Jorhat district convenor said the students’ body would send the signatures to the state committee of ABVP.

He said that the state unit of ABVP after receiving the signatures from the drive being carried out by the district units, will send a memorandum to the Assam and Central Governments seeking the fulfilment of the demands.

Mahanta said that the campaign is getting a good response as students, guardians, educationists and general people were putting their signatures for the campaign.