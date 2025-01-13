14 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 13, 2025
ACA lauds Devajit Saikia’s election as BCCI secretary

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Jan 12: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Sunday lauded the election of Devajit Saikia as the secretary of the BCCI, expressing confidence that his experience will benefit the further promotion of the sport in the country.

“The Assam Cricket Association proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr Devajit Saikia on his election as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). His unopposed election to this esteemed position is a reflection of the unwavering trust and confidence reposed in him by the member boards of the BCCI,” the state’s apex cricketing body said in a statement.

Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected secretary and treasurer, respectively, unopposed at the BCCI Special General Meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

Serving as the BCCI joint secretary previously, Saikia was performing the additional duties of secretary after Jay Shah took over as ICC chairman on December 1.

Felicitating Saikia at Mumbai, a former first-class cricketer from the state, ACA president Taranga Gogoi said, “Saikia has been a steadfast pillar of the ACA, playing a vital role in conceptualising and executing groundbreaking initiatives for cricket in Assam. I am confident that his visionary leadership will further elevate the reputation and success of our beloved sport on both national and global platforms.”

ACA secretary Tridib Konwar added, “I am certain that under his leadership, cricket will continue to flourish, reaching wider mass and achieving new milestones.”

Saikia, who is also the advocate general of Assam, has previously served as vice-president of ACA from 2016 to 2019 and as secretary from 2019-2022.

“His election marks a historic milestone for Assam’s cricketing journey, and the association is confident that under his guidance, cricket will continue to thrive and reach unprecedented heights,” the ACA statement added. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
