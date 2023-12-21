Assam: ACA lays foundation stone for pavilion cricket ground in Naharkatia

HT Digital,

Naharkatia, Dec 21: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has begun construction of a new pavilion and cricket ground in Naharkatia, marking significant progress in improving cricket infrastructure in Assam.

The event, held on Thursday, was attended by prominent figures such as ACA President Taranga Gogoi, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, members of the Apex Council, and Naharkatia Sports Association President Jagadish Rajkhowa.

The new facilities reflect the ACA’s ongoing commitment to improving cricket facilities across Assam, providing a modern venue for budding cricketers to develop their skills. Gogoi, in his address, highlighted the importance of grassroots development in strengthening Assam’s cricket ecosystem, while expressing gratitude to the local community and cricket enthusiasts for their consistent support.

Konwar echoed Gogoi’s sentiments, stressing the ACA’s dedication to providing equal opportunities to cricketers across Assam. The new centre in Naharkatia is expected to play a significant role in identifying and nurturing cricket talent in the region.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 2 crore, will feature five central wickets, a training area, and a well-equipped pavilion. The story underscores the ACA’s commitment to enhancing local cricket facilities, fostering a bright future for the sport throughout the state.