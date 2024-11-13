21 C
Academic interface programme held at Sibsagar Girls’ College

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 12: An academic interface on the theme ‘Multidisciplinary Approach and NEP 2020’, organised by Dibrugarh University in collaboration with the colleges of Sivasagar district, was held at Sibsagar Girls’ College, Sivasagar, on Monday. 

The academic programme, which was part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of both Dibrugarh University and Sibsagar Girls’ College, saw the participation of many principals and teachers from all the colleges in the district.

The resource persons for the academic interface were Prof Neeta Kalita Barua and Prof Jyoti Prasad Saikia from Dibrugarh University, who spoke at length on the intricacies of multidisciplinary education in relation to the new education policy. The engaging lecture sessions were followed by a question-and-answer session. 

At the beginning of the programme, Dr Protim Sharma, principal of Sibsagar Girls’ College, delivered the welcome address, while Shiva Prasad Mili and Sanjay Das, assistant professors of the host college, moderated the entire programme and delivered the vote of thanks, respectively.

