Accident At Rongkimi Claims One

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 18: One person died in an accident on the road undergoing four lane construction at Rongkimi in the morning at around 8 am. The accident took place when a car was hit another speeding car.

The deceased has been identified as Deben Tisso, resident of Era gaon under Bakulia Police Station. Tisso was returning home from Bakulia town when he was hit by a Swift Dzire bearing registration no UK07AW9968. There were three occupants in the Swift Dzire car that has been identified as Durga Bahadur (25), Dilip Giri (230 and Maya Alimbo.

Police said after hitting Tisso’s car, the Swift Dzire car fled the scene but Manja police managed to catch them.

An FIR has been registered at Bakulia police station against the three persons. The Three persons including the car were taken to Bakalia police station.