Activists Raise Safety Concerns Over Elephant Corridors in Assam

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: Environmental activists have raised alarm over the growing safety concerns surrounding elephant corridors in Assam, emphasizing the urgent need for protective measures to safeguard these crucial wildlife pathways. Assam, home to a significant population of elephants, has seen a surge in human-elephant conflicts, often resulting in tragic incidents for both the animals and local communities.

The activists point out that increasing encroachment, deforestation, and infrastructure development are severely disrupting these corridors, which are essential for the free movement of elephants across the region. The fragmentation of these habitats not only endangers the elephants but also heightens the risk of accidents and confrontations between humans and wildlife.

One of the most affected areas includes the well-known corridors in the Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong regions, where rapid urbanization and agricultural expansion have encroached on traditional elephant routes. Despite the government’s efforts to declare some of these corridors as protected areas, activists argue that enforcement is weak and more stringent measures are necessary to ensure the safety and continuity of these passages.

The call for action comes as the region continues to witness incidents of elephants straying into human settlements, leading to casualties and property damage. Activists are urging the authorities to take immediate steps to mitigate these conflicts by securing and restoring elephant corridors, implementing stricter regulations on land use in these areas, and raising public awareness about the importance of coexistence.

As the situation escalates, the debate over balancing development and wildlife conservation intensifies, with environmentalists warning that the survival of Assam’s elephant population hinges on the protection of these critical corridors.