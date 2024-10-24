Assam’s Forests on the Brink: Deforestation Sparks Environmental Crisis

HT Digital

Thursday, October 24: The Living Planet Report 2024 and the Global Forest Watch report have revealed alarming data on the state of the world’s ecosystems, shedding light on the rapid decline of biodiversity and forest cover. The reports expose how deforestation and habitat destruction are accelerating climate change, with Assam standing at the frontline of this environmental crisis. These findings are a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect Assam’s forests, which serve as the region’s ecological backbone and are increasingly vulnerable to destruction.

The Living Planet Report, published by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), tracks the population sizes of over 5,000 vertebrate species across the globe. In its latest edition, the report noted a global decline of 73 percent in wildlife populations between 1970 and 2020. This marks a worrying acceleration in biodiversity loss, as two years ago, the decline was at 69 percent, and four years ago, it stood at 68 percent. The numbers highlight a deepening crisis, primarily fueled by habitat destruction and deforestation.

The Global Forest Watch 2024 report echoes this sentiment, revealing that between 2001 and 2023, the world lost 488 million hectares of tree cover, a 12 percent decline since 2000. Forest loss not only reduces biodiversity but also weakens natural carbon sinks, which play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide. Deforestation leads to more carbon being released into the atmosphere, exacerbating global warming and driving more extreme weather events.

India is far from immune to these trends. The Global Forest Watch report states that India lost 2.33 million hectares of forest between 2001 and 2023, which represents a 6 percent decline in forest cover. However, Assam’s case is particularly alarming, as the state has lost 324,000 hectares of tree cover during the same period, accounting for a staggering 14 percent of global forest loss. This deforestation is rapidly eroding Assam’s green lungs and pushing its environment toward a tipping point.

Assam’s forests, including those in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, are key to maintaining biodiversity and supporting local communities who depend on them for food, medicine, and protection from climate change. Yet, between 2001 and 2023, Karbi Anglong alone lost 119,000 hectares of forest, well above the state average. The disappearance of these forests is not only devastating for wildlife but is also exacerbating Assam’s climate challenges. The region has been experiencing hotter summers, unpredictable rainfall, and more severe floods and droughts in recent years.

The loss of Assam’s forests also threatens to worsen human-wildlife conflict. As habitats shrink, animals such as elephants are being driven out in search of food and water, leading to more frequent clashes with humans. A recent study warned that India could become a global hotspot for human-wildlife conflict by 2070, with Assam at the forefront of this growing problem.

Assam’s freshwater ecosystems are also at risk. The Living Planet Report 2024 highlighted an 85 percent decline in freshwater species globally, with the Brahmaputra River facing rising threats from pollution, deforestation, and climate change. Soil erosion from deforestation is leading to sediment build-up in rivers, which in turn degrades water quality and harms aquatic life. The critically endangered Ganges River dolphin, found in the Brahmaputra, is one of the species most affected by this degradation.

Despite the grim picture, there is a glimmer of hope. The recent sighting of the critically endangered Indian gharial in the Brahmaputra River offers a sign that conservation efforts can still make a difference. However, without urgent and sustained action, such moments of hope will become increasingly rare.

Assam’s forests are at a crossroads, and immediate steps must be taken to halt deforestation and protect biodiversity. Stronger enforcement of forest protection laws is essential to curb illegal logging and encroachment. Expanding protected areas, promoting sustainable agroforestry, and working with local communities can help balance human needs with the preservation of nature. Climate adaptation strategies that prioritize reforesting degraded areas and investing in climate-resilient agriculture will also be crucial in building a sustainable future for Assam.

The findings from the Living Planet Report 2024 and Global Forest Watch 2024 make it clear: Assam’s natural heritage is on the brink, and without swift action, the consequences could be devastating. Protecting Assam’s forests is not only about conserving wildlife but also about ensuring the survival of the millions of people who rely on these ecosystems for their livelihoods. The time to act is now before Assam’s environment reaches a point of no return.