Adivasi Students Conference Commences

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, March 31: The All Assam Adivasi Students Association (AAASA) is all set to organise a special state conference from April 1 for three days at Gopal Krishna Tea Eastate, near here.

- Advertisement -

In this connection a reception committee with Jitu Gaur as president, Bapuram Majhi as working president, Prakash Gaur as general secretary and Narayan Nag as finance secretary has been formed. The conference, under the aegis of Morigaon district unit will commence on April 1 with inauguration of formal plantation at 10 am followed by opening of delegates session at 5 pm and state executive at 6 pm.