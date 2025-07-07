26 C
Air tank explosion in Sivasagar claims one life

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 6: A 62-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident after an air tank exploded at a tyre repair and air filling shop in Singhaduwar under Jaysagar police station around noon on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as Sunbaba Ali, was speaking with a customer when the air tank burst with a deafening sound.

The explosion severely injured Ali, resulting in the loss of both legs.

He was immediately rushed to Jaysagar Civil Hospital and later referred to a hospital in Dibrugarh, but succumbed to his injuries en route near Moran.

Another individual present at the scene sustained minor injuries.

Jaysagar police reached the spot shortly after the incident and have initiated an inquiry.

