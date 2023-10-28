AITUC expresses solidarity with Palestine, denounces genocide

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

MARGHERITA, Oct 27: Ranjan Choudhary, the secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Assam State, a 104-year-old central trade union in India with a membership of over 12 million workers, has issued a press release expressing strong solidarity with the people of Palestine. AITUC vehemently condemns the inhumane genocide perpetrated on the Palestinian people and strongly denounces the coalition of imperialist countries supporting Israel.

AITUC asserts that Israel’s bombing of Gaza constitutes genocide and a blatant crime against humanity. It is an international crime with the specific intent to annihilate the Palestinians in their own land. Israel has been perpetrating this crime of persecution and genocide since the mass killings in 1948 and the displacement of Palestinians to decades of military occupation. This includes undermining the legal regime governing Palestinians, repeated military assaults on Gaza, illegal occupation of Palestine, and official Israeli statements favoring the elimination of Palestinians, all of which are in flagrant violation of international laws, as stated by Ranjan Choudhary.

The official orders of the Israeli military to evacuate Northern and Central Gaza are reminiscent of the Nakba in 1948, which killed over 15,000 Palestinians and resulted in their displacement. The indiscriminate bombing of defenseless civilians, cutting off electricity, denying food and water, and bombing hospitals represent collective brutality carried out by the Israeli nation state. This reckless, unlawful, and inhuman assault calls for international condemnation, and the working class across the world, under the banner of the World Federation of Trade Unions, stands in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine, according to Choudhary.

AITUC advocates for empathetic justice and the end of this crime against humanity. Palestinians have an undisputed right to their land, and AITUC firmly supports the establishment of an independent Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, with the defined borders of 1967. AITUC is committed to voicing its concern to all involved parties and urges an end to apartheid in Palestine. The invasion of Gaza should cease, and the United Nations should take determined steps to reaffirm the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination, national independence, and sovereignty, as stated by Ranjan Choudhary, the secretary of Assam state AITUC.