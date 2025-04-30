19.6 C
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam sent to Nagaon central jail

HT Correspondent  

NAGAON, April 29: AIUDF MLA from Dhing, Aminul Islam, was sent to Nagaon Central Jail on Tuesday following a court order, after completion of a four-day police remand.

Islam was arrested from his residence on April 24 on charges of sedition, after allegedly making a provocative public statement in which he reportedly defended the Pakistan-backed terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. His remarks also included sharp criticism of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, a video of which went viral on social media shortly after. He was produced before a local court on April 25, which granted police four days’ remand for further investigation. Upon completion of the remand period, Islam was again presented before the court on April 29. After reviewing the case details, the court ordered his judicial custody and he was sent to Nagaon Central Jail, sources said.

