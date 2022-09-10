Ajanta reviews Jorhat-Majuli bridge work

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The long-awaited construction of a bridge between Jorhat and Majuli has begun. The minister of Finance, Women and Child Welfare, Ajanta Neog held a meeting with the construction company UP State Bridge Corporation Limited on Friday.

The bridge will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 925.47 crore and will have a length of 8.025 km. In the meeting with the construction firm, the minister was intimated about various issues faced by the firm to which the minister assured all cooperation. The minister further requested the construction firm for early completion of the bridge.

The minister also held another important meeting with the construction firm ‘Larsen & Toubro Construction Building & Factories’, the construction firm of Golaghat Medical College and Hospital. The Medical College will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 631.82 crore. Minister Ajanta Neog has asked the firm that the Golaghat Medical College & Hospital be completed in time.

The finance minister also held a meeting in the evening at 4 pm regarding taxes and ongoing construction at various places in the state.