AJYCP backs eviction drive, cautions against misuse of term ‘Miyan’

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 17: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has extended support to the state government’s ongoing eviction drive against illegal land grabbers in reserve forest areas but cautioned the government not to use the term ‘Miyan’ indiscriminately while referring to illegal immigrants, saying it is a political term.

In a press conference held at the Tourist Office here on Sunday, AJYCP leaders said they did not want Assam to face a situation similar to Jammu and Kashmir or Tripura in the coming decades.

They urged the government to continue eviction measures to safeguard the interests of indigenous people and demanded that the eviction drive be carried out in Sivasagar district as well to clear all government land from illegal encroachers.

Addressing the media after the organisation’s annual session, AJYCP central secretary Udayan Kumar Gogoi reiterated their demand to transfer all Tea Board offices from Kolkata to Guwahati.

The leaders further urged the government to identify and deport illegal foreign nationals from the state and to enact a Land Act at the earliest.

They also called for making history and geography compulsory subjects up to Class XII.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), AJYCP leaders maintained that the law cannot be enforced in Assam as long as political parties and organisations in the state oppose it.