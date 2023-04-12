AJYCP Stages Protest Against Corruption In Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 11: Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tirap Jagun Regional Commitee on Tuesday staged 2 hours dharna at Tirap gate under Lekhapani police station of Margherita sub division under Tinsukia District in protest against rampant corruption and shouted various slogans as chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma murdabad, BJP Government murdabad and Margherita sub divisional administration Murdabad against the destruction of forest and mineral resources at Lekhapani area and to modernise Jagun primary health centre as it is in dilapidated condition since many years.

Hiteswar Chetia and Bipul Chetia both president and general secretary of AJYCP Tirap Jagun Regional Committee said that it is very unfortunate that BJP led government at Assam has promised that before the elections that Syndicate Raaz shall be completely vanished but unfortunately at 124 no. Margherita Constituency mineral resources coal and forest resources such as sand, precious trees and stone have been rampantly looted by the present BJP government which AJYCP shall continue our protest BJP led government till than our natural resources get secured.

Again Tirap Jagun area is a vast area where people of caste, creed, race, language and religion have been living at this place for more than centuries but it is very unfortunate that at this area Jagun Primary health centre is in dilapidated condition as in this health centre regularly 1000 of patients come for treatment which we demand to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma if he is really worried about the development of Assam than immediately take action against those corrupt officials of Lekhapani forest range office and Margherita sub divisional administration otherwise in the coming days AJYCP shall intensify strong agitational programme at Margherita region said Hiteswar Chetia and Bipup Chetia both president and general secretary of AJYCP Tirap Jagun Regional committee.