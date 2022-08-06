AJYCP submits memo

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 5: The Biswanath district committee of AJYCP (Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad) had submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Biswanath to make stamp papers available in Biswanath district immediately. Acute shortage of stamp papers has hit the official and judicial works of Biswanath Sadar court for a couple of months. A delegation of AJYCP Biswanath district committee submitted the memorandum and made an appeal to look into the issue of stamp paper shortage and to solve it. It was attended by Nasir Ahmed, central member of AJYCP; Diganta Barua, secretary of Biswanath district AJYCP; Nihar Saikia along with others.