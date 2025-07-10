Minister Kento Jini assures action on AAPSU demands

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, July 9: In a key development concerning the demands raised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini on Tuesday assured that detailed utilisation records of funds by the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) would be provided within five days.

- Advertisement -

The assurance came during a meeting between the minister, members of AAPSU, and the Secretary of the Sports Department, held to deliberate on a range of issues concerning the state’s sports administration and the student body’s long-standing demands.

According to an official statement, one of the primary concerns raised by AAPSU was the demand for 80% direct recruitment for the post of District Sports Officers (DSOs).

Responding to this, Minister Jini clarified that the current Recruitment Rules (RR) for DSOs do not permit such a reservation clause.

However, he announced that a high-level committee would be constituted to examine the feasibility of the demand within the legal framework.

- Advertisement -

The committee is expected to submit its report to the minister within 20 days from the date of its formation.

Addressing another demand regarding the recruitment of expert coaches, Jini stated that five coaching posts sanctioned by the State Cabinet will be referred to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) or Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) within one month.

This process will follow clearances from the Administrative and Finance Departments and after undergoing legal vetting.

Additionally, he informed that out of the 29 newly created posts—including four for wardens—recruitment will proceed through the same channel within the same timeline, upon completion of codal formalities.

- Advertisement -

On the intake of students into the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Jini noted that two students are currently being admitted from each district.

He stated that the intake capacity will be increased after necessary infrastructure is constructed over the next two years, a point which was mutually agreed upon by the union members during the meeting.

The issue of the deteriorating condition of the badminton court and irregular power supply at the Miao Sports Academy was also raised.

The minister assured that these concerns have been acknowledged and would be addressed without delay.

While the discussions remained cordial, AAPSU leaders reiterated that any failure to act upon these commitments within the stipulated timeframe would result in intensified agitation in the future.

The assurance by the Sports Minister is expected to bring temporary relief to the aggrieved stakeholders, but the final outcome will depend on the timely execution of the promised measures.