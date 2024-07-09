34 C
Akhil Gogoi Urges Centre to Declare Assam Floods as National Disaster

HT Digital

July 9, Tuesday: Prominent Assamese activist Akhil Gogoi has called on the central government to declare the ongoing floods in Assam as a national disaster. The devastating floods have severely impacted the state, displacing thousands and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods. Gogoi emphasized the urgent need for enhanced relief measures and national attention to effectively address the crisis. Declaring the floods a national disaster would expedite the allocation of resources and support necessary to aid the affected communities and facilitate their recovery.

Gogoi highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that many regions are submerged, with families stranded and lacking basic necessities. He urged for immediate intervention to provide food, medical aid, and temporary shelter to the flood victims. The activist also stressed the importance of long-term solutions, such as improved flood management infrastructure and sustainable development practices, to prevent such disasters in the future. His appeal has resonated with many in Assam, who are calling for urgent and decisive action from the central government.

