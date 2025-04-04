37.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Massive Arms Haul Recovered in Manipur During Multi-Agency Operation

The large-scale operation led to the recovery of 24 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, assorted ammunition, and other war-like stores.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 4: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms stockpiling, security forces have seized a large cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition from five sensitive districts in Manipur.

- Advertisement -

The coordinated operation, conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police, concluded on Thursday, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Related Posts:

The large-scale operation led to the recovery of 24 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, assorted ammunition, and other war-like stores. Officials emphasized that the timely intervention helped prevent the potential misuse of these weapons for unlawful activities in the region.

The joint forces carried out the operation across several days and locations. On April 3, five weapons were recovered from S Mongpi Ridge in Kangpokpi district. Among the seized arms were a .303 rifle, a 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a single-barrel shotgun (SBBL), and two pistols, along with a stockpile of ammunition and military-grade items.

In Twichin, Imphal East, eight more weapons were confiscated, including a 12-bore single-barrel rifle and seven improvised mortars—highlighted by officials as posing a major security threat to the area.

- Advertisement -

The following day, April 2, security teams recovered another five weapons in Sajirok, Imphal West. These included one SLR, an SBBL rifle, and three pistols.

Earlier, on March 31, two IEDs weighing 2.3 kilograms, along with ammunition and other combat supplies, were discovered in Kaprang, Churachandpur district.

The earliest recovery took place on March 30 at Thangjing Hill in Bishnupur district, where six weapons were seized. These included two bolt-action rifles, one pistol, and three locally made firearms known as “Pompi.”

Police have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act. Investigations are currently underway to trace the source of the weapons and identify those responsible for their possession and intended use.

- Advertisement -

The operation underscores the ongoing commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, especially in areas vulnerable to armed conflict and unrest.

View all stories
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya CM Reaffirms Commitment to Resolving Border Dispute with Assam

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British