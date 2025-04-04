Massive Arms Haul Recovered in Manipur During Multi-Agency Operation

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 4: In a significant crackdown on illegal arms stockpiling, security forces have seized a large cache of weapons, explosives, and ammunition from five sensitive districts in Manipur.

The coordinated operation, conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police, concluded on Thursday, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The large-scale operation led to the recovery of 24 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, assorted ammunition, and other war-like stores. Officials emphasized that the timely intervention helped prevent the potential misuse of these weapons for unlawful activities in the region.

The joint forces carried out the operation across several days and locations. On April 3, five weapons were recovered from S Mongpi Ridge in Kangpokpi district. Among the seized arms were a .303 rifle, a 7.62 mm Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a single-barrel shotgun (SBBL), and two pistols, along with a stockpile of ammunition and military-grade items.

In Twichin, Imphal East, eight more weapons were confiscated, including a 12-bore single-barrel rifle and seven improvised mortars—highlighted by officials as posing a major security threat to the area.

The following day, April 2, security teams recovered another five weapons in Sajirok, Imphal West. These included one SLR, an SBBL rifle, and three pistols.

Earlier, on March 31, two IEDs weighing 2.3 kilograms, along with ammunition and other combat supplies, were discovered in Kaprang, Churachandpur district.

The earliest recovery took place on March 30 at Thangjing Hill in Bishnupur district, where six weapons were seized. These included two bolt-action rifles, one pistol, and three locally made firearms known as “Pompi.”

Police have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) under relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act. Investigations are currently underway to trace the source of the weapons and identify those responsible for their possession and intended use.

The operation underscores the ongoing commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, especially in areas vulnerable to armed conflict and unrest.