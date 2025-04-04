Three Myanmar Nationals Held in Mizoram for Smuggling Exotic Wildlife

HT Digital

AIZAWL, APR 4: In a significant crackdown on the illegal wildlife trade, three Myanmar nationals were arrested along the Zokhawthar border in Champhai district, Mizoram, for allegedly smuggling a variety of exotic animals.

- Advertisement -

The arrests took place on Thursday during a coordinated operation conducted by the Mizoram Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department and the Assam Rifles, following a tip-off.

According to officials from the Champhai Forest Division, the smuggled animals were brought from Myanmar and stored in Zokhawthar village, a known transit point for cross-border trafficking. The accused were identified as Thawngsuangmunh (26), Biakzapiang (26), and Jeecy Lalnunmawia (31), all residents of Myanmar.

The operation led to the rescue of a range of exotic animals, including three Patagonian Maras, 24 African Spurred Tortoises, and one Albino Burmese Python. These animals, which are not native to the region, are highly prized in the illegal pet trade. The total value of the seized wildlife is estimated at around ₹1.31 crore.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were presented before a judicial magistrate in Champhai and have since been remanded to judicial custody at the Champhai district jail.

- Advertisement -

This case comes shortly after a similar incident in neighboring Khawzawl district, where a man named Biakchungnunga was arrested on March 26 for hunting a barking deer and a rufous-throated partridge. He was also charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is currently imprisoned in Champhai.

Mizoram continues to face challenges from cross-border smuggling due to its porous boundary with Myanmar. Districts like Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip have become hotspots for the entry of contraband items, including narcotics and exotic wildlife, smuggled from Myanmar’s Chin State.