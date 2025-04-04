37.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, April 4, 2025
type here...

Three Myanmar Nationals Held in Mizoram for Smuggling Exotic Wildlife

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

AIZAWL, APR 4: In a significant crackdown on the illegal wildlife trade, three Myanmar nationals were arrested along the Zokhawthar border in Champhai district, Mizoram, for allegedly smuggling a variety of exotic animals.

- Advertisement -

The arrests took place on Thursday during a coordinated operation conducted by the Mizoram Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department and the Assam Rifles, following a tip-off.

Related Posts:

According to officials from the Champhai Forest Division, the smuggled animals were brought from Myanmar and stored in Zokhawthar village, a known transit point for cross-border trafficking. The accused were identified as Thawngsuangmunh (26), Biakzapiang (26), and Jeecy Lalnunmawia (31), all residents of Myanmar.

The operation led to the rescue of a range of exotic animals, including three Patagonian Maras, 24 African Spurred Tortoises, and one Albino Burmese Python. These animals, which are not native to the region, are highly prized in the illegal pet trade. The total value of the seized wildlife is estimated at around ₹1.31 crore.

The arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. They were presented before a judicial magistrate in Champhai and have since been remanded to judicial custody at the Champhai district jail.

- Advertisement -

This case comes shortly after a similar incident in neighboring Khawzawl district, where a man named Biakchungnunga was arrested on March 26 for hunting a barking deer and a rufous-throated partridge. He was also charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and is currently imprisoned in Champhai.

Mizoram continues to face challenges from cross-border smuggling due to its porous boundary with Myanmar. Districts like Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip have become hotspots for the entry of contraband items, including narcotics and exotic wildlife, smuggled from Myanmar’s Chin State.

View all stories
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya CM Reaffirms Commitment to Resolving Border Dispute with Assam

The Hills Times -
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April 10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British