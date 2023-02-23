25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

All Assam Bhaona Competition starts

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Feb 22: The fourth annual All Assam Bhaona Competition started in Ukhapur Shankar Ajan Samannay Kshetra near Demow from Wednesday. The event started with full cooperation of the locals of Nitai Panidehing.

On Wednesday, the first day of the programme started with flag hoisting by Prabin Dutta, the president of the Organising Committee which was followed by saplings plantation, ‘Bhagawat Bhramaan’, ‘Naam Kirtan’ and other programmes.

- Advertisement -

People lit earthen lamps in their houses on Wednesday evening. After that, the bhaona session started on Wednesday evening. Dignitaries from various places were present in the programme. In the remaining five days, several programmes and bhaonas will be held.

BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NABARD sponsored training programme on beautician technique for rural women held...

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari