All Assam Bhaona Competition starts

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 22: The fourth annual All Assam Bhaona Competition started in Ukhapur Shankar Ajan Samannay Kshetra near Demow from Wednesday. The event started with full cooperation of the locals of Nitai Panidehing.

On Wednesday, the first day of the programme started with flag hoisting by Prabin Dutta, the president of the Organising Committee which was followed by saplings plantation, ‘Bhagawat Bhramaan’, ‘Naam Kirtan’ and other programmes.

People lit earthen lamps in their houses on Wednesday evening. After that, the bhaona session started on Wednesday evening. Dignitaries from various places were present in the programme. In the remaining five days, several programmes and bhaonas will be held.