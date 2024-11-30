All Assam Niloofar Rehman Saikia Prize Money Debate Competition held

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 29: Assam Science Society, Dibrugarh branch, in association with Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Surojmal Kanoi College, held the ‘All Assam Niloofar Rehman Saikia Prize Money Debate Competition’ on Thursday. An inaugural function was held before the competition began. The function was presided over by Dr Bharati Dutta, the president of the Society. Secretary Nasir Sultan explained the objective of the meeting. The competition was inaugurated by Dr Surajit Barkataki, professor and dean of Student Affairs, Dibrugarh University. The preliminary activities were conducted by Dr Ranjit Singha.

- Advertisement -

The speakers and judges were Ruma Phukan, Ikbal Ahmed, Sudev Goswami, and Parimal Bhattacharjee, respectively. Two sisters and the brother-in-law of late Niloofar Rehman Saikia, Jamsed Khan, were also present at this event. The prize distribution function was conducted by president Dr Bharati Dutta. The lighting of the lamp in front of Niloofar Rehman’s portrait was performed by late Rehman’s husband, the retired chief engineer of the Public Health Department, Safiur Rahman Saikia, and a floral tribute was offered by the dignitaries present. SR Saikia gave an emotional speech in memory of his beloved wife.

Niloofar Rehman’s life and work were narrated by Sudakshina Das. A brief speech was given by the vice principal of DHSK College, Dr Priya Dev Goswami. In her presidential remarks, Dr Dutta expressed her gratitude to the family members of late Niloofar Rehman for their efforts to keep the memory of their loved one alive. Dr Paramananda Mahanta, Dr Gopal Hazarika, Dr Kamaleswar Dutta, and Dr Pratashlata Buragohain also spoke on this occasion. Dr Bharati Dutta emphasised that such debates are necessary to create a scientific mindset among the new generation.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Sultana Hazarika. The topic of the debate was ‘The Prosperity of a Nation Depends Only on the Development of Science and Technology’. The first prize went to Utpaljyoti Bora of Dibrugarh University. Christopher Nand received the second prize, and the third prize went to Sumit Sarma of JB Law College, Guwahati. The first, second, and third prizes amounted to Rs 8,000, Rs 6,000, and Rs 4,000, respectively. After the prize distribution ceremony, a vote of thanks was offered by Nasir Sultan.