All Tiwa Students’ Union to launch series of agitations 

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 21: In protest against the killing of SI Junmoni Rabha, All Tiwa Students’ Union has decided to launch a series of agitations in the district. The organisation held an executive meeting at Ganesh Chandra Senapati Bhawan, Morigaon town on Sunday. The meeting strongly condemned the suspicious and premeditated murder of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha of Morikolong police station in Nagaon district and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The meeting condemned the attempt of Nagaon police to turn the murder of the sub-inspector into an accident.

The union demanded a speedy judicial inquiry into the murder of Junmoni Rabha and an investigation by either the CBI or the NIA. After the discussion, a memorandum containing eight demands on schemes to be implemented in the council area was handed over to the chief executive member of Tiwa Autonomous Council.

The meeting announced a series of mass movements to solve the problems of the Tiwa and indigenous communities living in Central Assam.

