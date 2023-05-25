Altogether 33 nomination forms submitted for GPC polls

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 24: Altogether 26 candidates have filed nominations for ten posts for the upcoming Gauhati Press Club polls slated to be held on June 3 with celebrated candidate Sanjay Ray eyeing to be re-elected for the post of general secretary.

According to the data released by GPC candidates have filed 33 nomination forms for the upcoming Gauhati Press Club elections. The submission of nominations ended on Wednesday.

Altogether 51 nomination papers were collected with 21 candidates collecting double forms till May 21.

Out of the 33 nomination forms received till close of nominations on Wednesday, seven aspiring candidates submitted double forms for the same post while one candidate submitted two forms for two different posts.

Altogether 3 candidates have file nominations for the post of president, 2 candidates for vice president, 2 candidates for vice president (R), 2 candidates for general secretary, 4 candidates for assistant general secretary, 2 candidates for assistant general secretary (R), 2 for organising secretary, 2 for treasurer, 4 for cultural secretary and 3 for sports secretary.

The last date of withdrawal by candidates is May 27 and the final list of contesting candidates will be issued on the same day.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.