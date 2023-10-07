Assam government releases advertisement for 5,563 posts in the department of state police

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 7: The Assam Government announced the release of an advertisement for 5,563 vacancies across various state departments on October 7, marking a significant stride towards their goal of offering 1 lakh government jobs. The announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on platform X.

In his statement on microblogging site X, Sarma confirmed, ‘As promised, today we have released the advertisement for 5,563 posts, one step closer to our goal of providing 1 lakh government jobs.’ He further hinted at an upcoming announcement for an additional 15,000 vacancies.

The advertisement of recruitment have been announced for the following posts:-

Recruitment for 144 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police

Recruitment for 51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Police Commando Battalions

Recruitment for 7 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO)

Recruitment for 114 posts of Constable (UB) & 1 post of Constable (AB) Backlog posts for Hills Tribe Category in Assam Police

Recruitment of 164 posts of Constable AB for Assam Commando Battalions

Recruitment of 1645 posts of Constable (UB), 2300 posts of constable (AB) in Assam Police & 1 post of Constable (UB) in APRO

Recruitment for 204 posts of Constable of Police (Communication) 2 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Messenger) & 2 posts of Constable (Carpenter) in APRO.

Recruitment for 1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (JR) and 12 posts of Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator Under DGCD & CGHD

Recruitment for 2 posts of Havilder (Non-Gazetted, Grade-III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam

Recruitment of 1 post of Nurse, 2 posts of Laboratory Technician, 4 posts of Teacher, 2 posts of craft instructor & 1 post of tractor operator in prison department, Assam

Recruitment for 654 posts of driver constable in Assam Police

Recruitment for 58 posts of boatman in Assam Police

Recruitment for 10 posts of Cook (SDRF) under fire & emergency services, Assam

Recruitment for 54 posts of Grade IV staff (cook-26, barber -12, water carrier – 3, dhobi – 11 & cobbler – 2), in Assam Police, 53 posts of Grade IV staff (Cook – 7, water carrier – 24, dhobi – 14, barber – 2, electrician – 2, plumber – 1, mason – 1 and tailor – 3) for Assam Commando Battalions and 35 posts of Grade IV staff (cook-19, water carrier – 3, dhobi – 7, barber – 3 & cobbler – 3) under DGCD and CGHD, Assam

Recruitment for 30 posts of safai karamchari in Assam Police, 2 posts of Safai Karamchari in Assam Commando Battalion, 2 posts of Safai Karamchari under Prison Department and 3 posts of sweeper under Directorate of Forensic Science