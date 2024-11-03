26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 3, 2024
AMCH marks 78th Foundation Day with dignitaries, vows for healthcare excellence

Minister Sonowal took to the micro-blogging site X to express his delight in joining the students and staff of AMCH on this significant occasion.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 3: The Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) marked its 78th Foundation Day with a grand celebration attended by notable dignitaries, including Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli and Assam Minister of Commerce, Industries, and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah, a press release said on Sunday.

Minister Sonowal took to the micro-blogging site X to express his delight in joining the students and staff of AMCH on this significant occasion.

He emphasized the college’s esteemed status as the North East’s premier medical and healthcare institute, highlighting its rich history of public service and its commitment to producing exceptional medical professionals who have significantly contributed to the region’s healthcare needs.

He wrote, “North East’s premier medical and healthcare institute, AMCH has a rich history of public service, churning out exceptional medical professionals over the decades and providing care to people of the region. My best wishes to AMCH for its journey ahead.”

Minister Borah also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the advancements in healthcare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He urged everyone to uphold the core principles and ethics essential to the medical profession, recognizing the legacy of AMCH in shaping healthcare in the region since its establishment shortly after India gained independence in 1947.

“AMCH has been playing a pivotal role in providing healthcare facilities while producing renowned doctors and healthcare experts,” he remarked.

https://twitter.com/BimalBorah119/status/1852961112741793880

The celebrations were further graced by the presence of MLA Bolin Chetia, Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Saikot Patra, AMCH Principal Dr Sanjeev Kakati, Superintendent Dr Dhruba Jyoti Bhuyan and other dignitaries.

