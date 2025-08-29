Amit Shah’s Guwahati Visit Coincides with Heavy Rainfall Alert

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 29: Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Guwahati, Assam, in the evening of August 28, 2025, for a two-day visit. Shortly after arriving, he headed a core committee meeting of the Assam BJP at the party office in Basistha, where his surroundings were abuzz with discussions of preparations for the next 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received Shah at the airport and escorted him to the meeting.

Shah’s agenda for August 29 comprises inauguration of the newly built Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, e-inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory, and launching of some development projects for ITBP, SSB, and Assam Rifles. He is scheduled to speak in the ‘Panchayat Sammelan’ at Khanapara in the afternoon, which will officially signal the start of the BJP’s campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections. In the late evening, he will also open the birth centenary celebration of former Chief Minister Golap Borbora at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

Yet, his trip might be weather-troubled. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Guwahati in the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms and lightning. The city can expect a maximum of 6 cm rainfall in a day with intense spells of 2–3 cm an hour in scattered areas. These conditions have the potential to worsen waterlogging, hamper vehicular traffic, and cause localized landslides in weak areas.

City officials are in a state of high alert, with their emergency response personnel on standby to deal with any situation. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has requested residents to exercise caution and be watchful. Passengers and long-distance commuters have been asked to plan their activities judiciously and stay back from unnecessary travel during times of intense rain. Residents in areas prone to flooding and landslides in low-lying and hillside regions have been warned in particular.

During the day, sections of NH-37 were also hit by flash floods, resulting in massive waterlogging and snarls in traffic all over Guwahati. Authorities were forced to intervene quickly to open up flow and provide safety for commuters. With the weather forecast threatening further disruption, officials are likely to work closely to enable smooth passage of Shah’s rally while keeping emergency responses in place.