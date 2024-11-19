18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Annual art exhibition showcases creative talent in Hojai

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Nov 18: An annual group exhibition of paintings created by students from several art schools across Hojai district is being organised at Hembora Art Gallery, Doboka, within Hojai district. The exhibition began on November 15 and will conclude on November 26. 

Informing to this correspondent on Monday, Dr Prodip Kumar Sahoo, founder of Small Steps, said a total of 42 participants’ paintings has been displayed in the exhibition. The guests present at the opening session were Tikendrajit Saikia from Nagaon, Mukul Saikia from Jamunamukh, Narayan Chandra Sahu from Sankardev Nagar, and Narayan Bhoumik from Doboka. 

He mentioned that the exhibition was inaugurated by Tikendrajit Saikia of Nagaon. Dr Sahoo added that to inspire the creative individuals involved in the exhibition, Small Steps arranged certificates that were distributed among the participants. 

Dr Sahoo further encouraged everyone to visit the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of his team members as well as his brother, Hemanta Kumar Sahu, in organising the event. He also informed that Small Steps has already organised various national-level painting and photography exhibitions in and outside Assam in previous years. 

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
