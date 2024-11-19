Annual art exhibition showcases creative talent in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Nov 18: An annual group exhibition of paintings created by students from several art schools across Hojai district is being organised at Hembora Art Gallery, Doboka, within Hojai district. The exhibition began on November 15 and will conclude on November 26.

Informing to this correspondent on Monday, Dr Prodip Kumar Sahoo, founder of Small Steps, said a total of 42 participants’ paintings has been displayed in the exhibition. The guests present at the opening session were Tikendrajit Saikia from Nagaon, Mukul Saikia from Jamunamukh, Narayan Chandra Sahu from Sankardev Nagar, and Narayan Bhoumik from Doboka.

He mentioned that the exhibition was inaugurated by Tikendrajit Saikia of Nagaon. Dr Sahoo added that to inspire the creative individuals involved in the exhibition, Small Steps arranged certificates that were distributed among the participants.

Dr Sahoo further encouraged everyone to visit the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of his team members as well as his brother, Hemanta Kumar Sahu, in organising the event. He also informed that Small Steps has already organised various national-level painting and photography exhibitions in and outside Assam in previous years.