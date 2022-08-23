Army recruitment rally for NE states to be held in Udalguri

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Army recruitment rally under Agnipath scheme to enroll Agniveer General Duty (Women) in Corps of Military Police for female candidates of north-east states will be held in Udalguri, Assam. The rally will be conducted in the month of November 2022.

Exact dates will be intimated to the registered candidates through admit cards.

Online registration is mandatory for attending the rally. Registration has started from August 9, 2022 and will terminate on September 7, 2022. All female candidates desirous of participating in the rally are advised to acquaint themselves with the details of eligibility criteria given in the notification. For notification and more details please visit

www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.