Arohan Hazarika from Lalan’s Secures AIR 720 at JEE–Advanced

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 12: Arohan Hazarika from Lalan’s Coaching Institute has made the entire state of Assam proud by securing All India Rank 720 in the much-coveted examination of JEE-Advance 2022. He had also secured the 1st rank in Combined Entrance examination (CEE) 2022. Another student of the institute, Shanidhya Rudra secured All India Ranking 962 in JEE -Advance 2022. She scored 99.903 percentile and secured All India Rank 967 in JEE Main 2022.

Apart from CEE results, Arohan Hazarika also scored 99.93 percentile in JEE-MAIN 2022 session 1 and in the session 2 he scored 99.934 percentile. His overall All India Rank for JEE-MAIN 2022 was 672. Arohan also got selected in Indian Olympiad qualifier in Physics (IOQP) and Indian Olympiad Qualifier in chemistry (IOQC) 2021-22, Part-1. He is the only student from the state of Assam among the toppers list of IOQP and IOQC.

Udit Soni, another student from Lalan’s Coaching Institute secured 625/720 in NEET 2022 which is conducted by National Testing Agency to enroll students in various government medical colleges across India. Other students such as Anubhav Goswami secured 619/720, Fatema Khanam secured 603/720, Alex Lourembam secured 602/720. All the students managed to score above 600 marks out of 720 in NEET-2022.

Commenting on the success, Lalan Kumar, founder and managing director of Lalan’s group stated, “We are very happy to achieve such results not only in JEE–Advance and NEET but also on JEE-Mains and CEE too.”

“All our hard work and dedication has been fruitful. I’m confident that we have the best results among all institutes in north-east India over a limited number of students,” he stated further.

Vice president of Lalan’s Group, Akshay Kumar stated, “We are delighted to announce a new dropper batch from September 19 for students who missed ranks on NEET or JEE examination free of cost to assure them with good results in the upcoming 2023 session.”