Guwahati
Monday, July 28, 2025
Artist Sujit Das takes Assam’s ‘Puthi Chitra’ to global stage

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 27: In a remarkable cultural revival, Nagaon-based artist Sujit Das has brought Assam’s ancient art form Puthi Chitra to the global spotlight through years of dedicated effort and international outreach.

Once on the verge of fading into obscurity, Puthi Chitra—a traditional illustrated manuscript art of Assam—has found renewed life thanks to Das’ persistent work.

A recipient of the National Fellowship from the Ministry of Culture in 2014–15, Das has taken this indigenous art form to international platforms, showcasing it in countries such as Dubai, Thailand, Sri Lanka, China, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.

Among his most noted accomplishments is presenting a Puthi Chitra painting to Prince William and Kate Middleton during their India visit.

His work titled Giridhari, depicting Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan mountain, was displayed at Kensington Palace in London. His creations have also received praise from the Fourteenth Dalai Lama.

With over 30 international exhibitions and workshops to his name, Das has established himself as a leading ambassador of Puthi Chitra.

In 2012, he earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records for painting with the world’s longest brush.

In 2021, he founded an Art Village in Nagaon that houses a museum and gallery dedicated to traditional and contemporary art.

Das’ Jyoti Chitrangan Vidyalaya, established in 1999, has been imparting training in Puthi Chitra for over 25 years.

Through this institution and the Art Village, he continues to educate students in the preparation of Sanchi pat (bark of the Agar tree) and the use of natural colours like Hengul and Haital, ensuring the survival and growth of this heritage art form for future generations.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights.
