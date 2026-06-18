Arunachal, Assam discuss excise administration, curbing illicit trade

ITANAGAR, June 17: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in excise administration, prevention of illicit trade and revenue mobilisation, during a ministerial-level meeting, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who chaired the meeting here, stressed the need for coordinated efforts, technological innovation and regular inter-state engagement to address emerging challenges in the sector, an official statement said.

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Assam was represented by its Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Excise, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora, along with senior officials from the finance and excise departments of both the states.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Tax, Excise and Narcotics portfolio, highlighted the longstanding relationship between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, built on mutual trust, cooperation and shared aspirations for regional development.

He said close coordination between neighbouring states is vital for addressing governance challenges and ensuring effective implementation of laws and policies.

The two sides held detailed discussions on strengthening collaboration in excise management, curbing illicit trade, improving enforcement mechanisms, enhancing revenue generation and building institutional capacity, the statement said.

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The deputy chief minister said the challenges facing excise administration require sustained cooperation between states, and expressed confidence that regular dialogue and joint initiatives would help strengthen governance systems while safeguarding public interest.

During the meeting, officials from both states made presentations on ongoing initiatives, operational challenges and potential areas for future collaboration.

The discussions also focused on preparing a roadmap for continued engagement through periodic review meetings and coordinated action on issues of common concern. (PTI)