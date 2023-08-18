29 C
Arunachal Govt Constitutes One-Man Commission To Probe Paper Leaks

ITANAGAR, Aug 17: The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted a one-man commission to probe into the alleged question paper leaks in various recruitment examinations conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The Commission, led by retired Justice P K Deka will investigate the alleged question paper leaks in various exams conducted by the APPSC from April 2014 to August 2022, an official order said.

The constitution of the commission came in the backdrop of the hue and cry concerning transparency and fairness of the recruitment process due to suspected question paper leaks in various exams conducted in those years.

Chief secretary Dharmendra in the order, stated that the panel was formed aiming at unearthing the truth behind alleged instances of question paper leaks and associated irregularities during the specified period of APPSC examinations.

It will also scrutinize potential lapses on the part of officials, officers, and other stakeholders directly or indirectly involved in the recruitment process.

The Commission is also tasked with suggesting corrective measures to ensure future recruitment procedures, uphold transparency, impartiality, and efficiency. Furthermore, any other relevant issue that emerges during the investigation will be examined, and recommendations will be formulated accordingly.

The APPSC has been asked to provide all secretarial, logistics and other assistance to the commission, which is expected to compile a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations within three months.

The question paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC assistant engineer (civil) examination, filed a police complaint on August 29 last year, claiming that he suspected that the examination paper had been leaked.

The case was initially investigated by the capital police and later it was transferred to the state police’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) and then the Central Bureau of Investigations.

So far, a total of 46 people including 39 government officials and employees were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Meanwhile, Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu stated that all 13 demands raised by a group concerning the APPSC issue have been fulfilled.

Khandu said that detailed information regarding these accomplishments would be released to the public in the forthcoming days.

“The collaboration between our government and the CBI is vital for conducting a thorough and efficient investigation,” Khandu said.

Regarding the enforcement directorate’s (ED) involvement in the case, the chief minister shared that an official request has been made for the ED’s participation.

“The impact of this incident extends beyond the youth and general public, reaching me personally. Our focus should now shift towards contributing to the solution rather than exacerbating the problem,” Khandu added. (PTI)

