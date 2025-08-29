Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Officials Reaffirm Status Quo on Border Dispute

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 29: Arunachal Pradesh and Assam officials have reached a consensus to keep the status quo on disputed sections of their interstate border, while also laying stress on dialogue and mutual trust to solve the age-old problem.

Briefing the media in the evening of August 28 at DC office, Yupia, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav (IAS) informed that she had participated in a meeting with her North Lakhimpur and Biswanath district Assam counterparts at Narayanpur in North Lakhimpur district.

In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed commitment to preserve peace and continue the status quo in sensitive border regions. As confidence-building measure, officials also agreed to stage joint programmes like sports activities and cultural events to promote closer relations and cooperation between communities on both sides of the dividing line. Apart from that, it was agreed that border patrolling twice a month will be done jointly so that there are no untoward incidents. The next regional border meeting has been fixed for October 2025.

