Arvind Kejriwal – Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter Spat Grows Louder

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took a dig at his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and said if schools in the northeastern state were “not good” then “we can together fix them”, prolonging the Twitter spat between the two leaders.

The argument between the two leaders in the virtual space began after Kejriwal had on Wednesday tweeted that a closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming a “closure” of some schools in Assam.

On Sunday, Sarma took to Twitter to ask if Kejriwal had not promised to make Delhi at par with London and Paris.

“When you couldn’t do anything, you started comparing Delhi with small states of the Northeast. Trust me, if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” he wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Sarma said, Kejriwal was showing a desire to visit Assam, but “I feel sad and regretful that you don’t feel such a desire when Assam struggles with massive calamities like flood. And, yes, your deputy chief minister @msisodia has extended an invitation”.

As the Twitter spat between the two chief ministers stretched on to Sunday, the AAP chief responded to Sarma, saying “you haven’t answered my question”.

“When should I come to see your schools? If your schools are not good, then it is ok. We can together fix them,” he wrote in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said: “Trust me, when AAP forms a government, then we will begin development there akin to Delhi’s development. Will quell corruption and there would be no shortage of resources”.

On Saturday, the AAP supremo had asked Sarma when he should come to see the schools of the northeastern state.

Both Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past four days.

On Saturday, the AAP supremo tweeted in Hindi, “There is a saying we have – If someone asks ‘When should I come’ and they say ‘Come whenever you can’, then it means ‘Don’t come ever’. I had asked you – ‘When should I come to see your government schools’, you didn’t tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come.”

His tweet had come in response to the remarks made by Sarma on Friday on the microblogging site.

In a series of tweets, he had shared some of the differences between Delhi and Assam, mocking Kejriwal. (PTI)

Himanta reminds Kejriwal of Delhi’s London makeover promise

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: In a fresh salvo at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the AAP chief was “comparing the national capital with smaller cities” after failing to fulfil his promise of giving the place a London- or Paris-like makeover.

Sarma, taking a swipe at Kejriwal, also pointed out that the Delhi CM has “expressed his desire to visit Assam” only now, not when the state is going through crises such as floods.

The two chief ministers had been engaging in verbal duels on Twitter over the last few days, each of them asking the other to visit their state and witness the development work undertaken there.

The spat started after Kejriwal, in response to a news item that claimed the Assam government closed 34 schools due to poor results, said shutting down the institutes was no solution.

Taking on the Delhi CM, Sarma wrote, “You came to power with a promise to make Delhi look like London and Paris, don’t you remember @ArvindKejriwal ji?”

Implying that Kejriwal has failed to meet his poll promise, Sarma added, “When you could not do anything, then you started comparing #Delhi with smaller cities of Assam and Northeast!”

Sarma went on to claim that if BJP came to power in a city like Delhi, the saffron party will make it the “most prosperous city in the world”.

In another tweet over reports claiming that Kejriwal is willing to visit this northeastern state, the Assam CM wrote, “I am sad and sorry that you didn’t have such a desire when the people of Assam were battling natural calamities like floods!”

“And yes, an invitation has already been sent to your deputy chief minister @msisodia ji from Assam,” the BJP leader added.

Sarma was apparently making a reference to the summons sent by a local court here to Manish Sisodia, asking him to appear before it on September 29 in a criminal defamation case filed by the Assam chief minister against the Delhi deputy CM. (PTI)