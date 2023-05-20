Aryabhatta Science Centre organises district-level science-based competition



HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 19: The District Organising Committee, Aryabhatta Science Centre, Howraghat block has organised a district-level science-based competition at Bahoni Adarsha Higher Secondary School.

The purpose of organising the competition is to develop scientific temperament among the students, to make science education exciting through experimentation and other hands-on activities and to promote basic science as a career option.

Students from various schools under Howraghat Education Block participated in the competition by displaying their handmade science blocks on different subjects.

Attending as chief guest the executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Fisheries, Handloom & Textiles and Adult Education, Madhuram Lekthe appreciated the Aryabhatta Science Centre for organising the competition so that children can foster creative talent and generate scientific temper.

The EM also appreciated the students for coming to participate in the competition, where they can demonstrate their talent and creativity and urged the students to be sincere in their studies, which is the prime duty of students.

Principal-in-charge, Bakalia Bahani Adarsha HS School, Atul Chandra Bora; headmaster, Sunpura Ancholic High School, Thanuram Nath and principal-in-charge Kongjuk Athoi HS School, Arabindra Hazarika attended the science competition.

