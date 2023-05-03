ASDC to observe 38th foundation day on May 17

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

DIPHU, May 2: The Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) is celebrating its 38th foundation day on May 17. On the occasion, the party is going to commemorate the completion of 37th year of autonomous state movement spearheaded by ASDC, Karbi Students Association (KSA) and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), informed assistant general secretary Sanjay Killing on Monday.

Speaking about the preparation Killing said, “The ASDC is going to celebrate its 38th foundation day on May 17 in all district committees. It will also commemorate the completion of the 37th year of autonomous state movement launched by ASDC, KSA and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA) in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. The Bakulia district committee will celebrate the day at Den Gaon (Den Arong) and party workers and leaders are keeping themselves busy with the preparation.”

He also said the launch of the autonomous state movement by ASDC, KSA and KNCA had led to the signing of MoU in 1995 which brought more power to the present Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The signing of the MoU is not the end. There is a long way to go to achieve the ultimate goal of an autonomous state through people’s movement.

Killing urged all pro-autonomy forces and likeminded persons to participate in the event to resolve in carrying out a strong mass agitation in achieving the goal.

- Advertisement -