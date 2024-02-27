ASDC And Allies Demand Tripartite Talks For Implementation Of Article 244(A)

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 26: In a fervent plea to address long-standing grievances, the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) along with its allies, the Karbi Students Association (KSA) and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), has urged Union home minister Amit Shah to initiate tripartite talks concerning the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution.

- Advertisement -

Article 244(A) allows for the creation of an ‘autonomous state’ within Assam in certain tribal areas.

The call for action was echoed during a notable sit-in demonstration held at the ASDC central committee office here on Monday. The gathering aimed to spotlight several pressing issues, including the repeal of the ‘give and take policy’ adopted by the Assam government, which involves the transfer of 1500 sqkm border area land from West Karbi Anglong to Meghalaya.

Additionally, participants advocated for the establishment of an armed police force in encroachment-prone regions and the implementation of development and welfare projects in the inter-state areas of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

The demonstration, which commenced at 11 am and persisted into the evening, drew party workers and supporters from across the two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Notably, the event also served as a platform to honor the bravery of KSA and ASDC Youth Front members who sustained injuries during a recent mob attack in Kheroni on February 15.

- Advertisement -

In a unified effort, the ASDC, KSA, and KNCA jointly submitted a memorandum addressed to Shah through the deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong.

In a unified effort, the ASDC, KSA, and KNCA jointly submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Minister Amit Shah through the Deputy Commissioner of Karbi Anglong. The memorandum underscored the historical significance of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao as integral parts of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference’s separate hill state movement initiated in 1960. It lamented the perceived betrayal by the APHLC and Congress, asserting that despite initial efforts for autonomy, the completion of the re-organisation process remained unfulfilled, leaving the region outside the purview of subsequent constitutional amendments and re-organisation initiatives.

“If Nehru was responsible for putting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in political uncertainty it was Mrs. Indira Gandhi along with APHLC who was responsible for denying the genuine political aspirations of the people of Karbi Anglong, West Kari Anglong and Dima Hasao districts,” the ASDC said.

It is therefore necessary to complete the process of re-organisation of Assam (Meghalaya) that was left incomplete in 1969 to fulfill the constitutional obligation and to the keep the people of the hill districts of Assam to be at par with the people of India in all aspects, it urged.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the political landscape, the ASDC emphasised the necessity to honor the aspirations of the hill districts’ residents and fulfill constitutional obligations.

The memorandum also raised concerns regarding the potential adverse effects of introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as per Article 44 of the constitution, urging the BJP to uphold its promises in safeguarding the interests of the hill people.

Furthermore, a separate memorandum addressed to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for the adoption of a resolution to implement Article 244(A) and commence tripartite talks with the ASDC, KSA, and KNCA. Key demands included advocating for suitable constitutional amendments akin to Article 371A and 371G, ensuring the exclusion of hill districts from the purview of the UCC, and maintaining the government’s stance on the border issue with Meghalaya as per the 1951 notification.

Prominent figures such as ASDC president Chandra Kanta Terang, general secretary Jotson Bey, KNCA president Maikon Rongpharpi, KSA president Jemson Timung, and ASDCYF president Premson Bey actively participated in the sit-in demonstration, underscoring the unified resolve to address longstanding grievances and pave the way for equitable solutions in the hill districts of Assam.