Assam: 3 bike lifters arrested at Saraighat bridge in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 17: In the wake of rising theft incidents, Guwahati Police nabbed three suspected bike thieves on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) at Jalukbari Outpost intercepted a potentially stolen scooter, registration number AS01 BS 1159, at a checkpoint on Saraighat Bridge.

Three individuals were apprehended in relation to this case. They are Suman Das from Bhangagarh, Babu Neog from Sonaighali, and Padum Bahadur Chetri from Nalapara.

