Guwahati Police prevent snatching attempt; mobiles recovered, 2 arrested

GUWAHATI, Sept 11: In a successful operation, the Guwahati Police prevented a mobile snatching attempt near the Jalukbari Flyover, leading to the arrest of two suspects involved in the crime, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

The city police stated that Head Constable Rumeo Saikia of the Jalukbari Outpost, under the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD), intercepted Abdul Rahman, a snatcher from Garigaon, while he attempted to steal a mobile phone from a specially-abled person near the Jalukbari Flyover.

Subsequently, Saikia acted swiftly, pinning down Rahman and foiling the theft.

Following the incident, the police expanded their investigation and arrested Sukur Ali, a resident of Boko, who is alleged to be a receiver of stolen mobile phones.

During the arrest, the city recovered five mobile phones, suspected to be stolen, from Ali’s possession.

Both suspects are now facing legal action, and police are continuing their investigation to uncover further links in the stolen goods network.

