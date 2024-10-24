23 C
Guwahati Police arrest 4 individuals in stolen goods recovery operations

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from the Jalukbari Police Station (WGPD) arrested two individuals Rina Begum (38) of Kumarpara and Nijam Uddin of Bilasipara, while investigating a burglary case.

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police have apprehended four individuals involved in the possession of stolen items, following successful operations by teams from different police stations in the city, the police officials informed on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from the Jalukbari Police Station (WGPD) arrested two individuals Rina Begum (38) of Kumarpara and Nijam Uddin of Bilasipara, while investigating a burglary case.

A search of their premises led to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments, Rs 50,000 in cash, utensils, and clothes, all believed to be connected to the burglary.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, A WGPD team from Jalukbari PS acted on an intel to arrest 2 receivers of stolen items – RIna Begum (38) of Kumarpara & Nijam Uddin of Bilasipara – while probing a burglary case. Search in their premises led to recovery of stolen gold ornaments, ₹50,000 in cash, utensil & clothes.”

In a separate operation, a team from the Panikhaiti Outpost under Pragjyotishpur Police Station (CGPD) raided a dumpyard in the Aamgaon area.

Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered 1.2 kg of electrical cable wire and other suspected stolen items. During the raid, two men Mansur Ali (45) of Boko and Kapil Uddin (41) of Kasunmara were taken into custody.

“A CGPD team from Panikhaiti OP of Pragjyotishpur PS acted on an intel & raided a dumpyard in Aamgaon area leading to recovery of 1.2 kg of electrical cable wire & other items suspected to be stolen. 2 thugs – Mansur Ali (45) of Boko & Kapil Uddin (41) of Kasunmara – were arrested”, the Guwahati Police added.

Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes Top 7 Tallest Statues Of Gods 10 Villages In India You Can Visit For A Slice Of Rural Life 5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India