Guwahati Police arrest 4 individuals in stolen goods recovery operations

GUWAHATI, Oct 24: In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police have apprehended four individuals involved in the possession of stolen items, following successful operations by teams from different police stations in the city, the police officials informed on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from the Jalukbari Police Station (WGPD) arrested two individuals Rina Begum (38) of Kumarpara and Nijam Uddin of Bilasipara, while investigating a burglary case.

A search of their premises led to the recovery of stolen gold ornaments, Rs 50,000 in cash, utensils, and clothes, all believed to be connected to the burglary.

In a separate operation, a team from the Panikhaiti Outpost under Pragjyotishpur Police Station (CGPD) raided a dumpyard in the Aamgaon area.

Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered 1.2 kg of electrical cable wire and other suspected stolen items. During the raid, two men Mansur Ali (45) of Boko and Kapil Uddin (41) of Kasunmara were taken into custody.

