Five cattle lifters thrashed by locals in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 29: Despite the enactment of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, cattle smuggling remains rampant in Dibrugarh, with cattle lifters operating nightly in various areas.

- Advertisement -

On Sunday night, local residents of the Bogibeel area in Dibrugarh apprehended and thrashed five cattle lifters before handing them over to the Bogibeel police.

The cattle lifters have been identified as Vicky Hussain, Rahul Rai, Saiful Islam, Latu Das, and Kiran Das.

According to locals, cattle were also seized from the vehicle.

“The local people of the Bogibeel area spotted the cattle lifters in a Scorpio vehicle with a number plate registered to a motorcycle (AS 06 H 2093). The locals chased the vehicle and ultimately apprehended all of them. They were thrashed by the agitated crowd before being handed over to the police,” a source said.

- Advertisement -

The cattle lifters confessed to the crowd that they worked for one Atikur Ali from the Naliapool area in Dibrugarh.

They also stated that they work for Atikur for an amount of Rs 3000-4000 per day.

Sources identified Atikur Ali as a primary cattle smuggler who has engaged henchmen to assist him in lifting stray cattle.

“Cattle smuggling has become an organized crime, with cattle lifters operating in a highly coordinated manner. The police have been unable to curb cattle lifting despite the strict law,” said a source.

- Advertisement -

“We have arrested all five cattle lifters and sent them to jail. The investigation into the case has begun,” a police official said.