July 26, Friday: Assam State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurated a workshop on digital crop survey on [date]. The workshop aims to revolutionize agricultural practices in the state by introducing advanced digital tools and methodologies for effective crop monitoring and data management.

During the inauguration, Minister Bora emphasized the importance of integrating technology into agriculture to improve productivity and streamline data collection processes. The digital crop survey initiative is expected to provide valuable insights into crop health, yield predictions, and resource management.

The workshop brings together experts, farmers, and stakeholders to discuss the implementation of digital technologies in agriculture. By leveraging digital tools, the state aims to enhance precision farming practices, optimize resource use, and support decision-making with accurate data.

Minister Bora highlighted that the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture aligns with the government’s vision of modernizing the sector and ensuring sustainable growth. The workshop serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and exploring innovative solutions to address challenges faced by the agricultural community in Assam.

The digital crop survey initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize agriculture in the state, improve farm productivity, and contribute to the overall development of the sector.