34 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora Inaugurates Workshop on Digital Crop Survey

Assam State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurates a workshop on digital crop survey, aiming to enhance agricultural practices and data management in the state.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Atul Bora Minister, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Govt. of Assam addressing the media regarding on Celebration of National Milk Day (26 November 2023) at Officer's Training Institute, Khanapara in Guwahati on 23-11-23.Pix by UB Photos
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 26, Friday: Assam State Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurated a workshop on digital crop survey on [date]. The workshop aims to revolutionize agricultural practices in the state by introducing advanced digital tools and methodologies for effective crop monitoring and data management.

- Advertisement -

During the inauguration, Minister Bora emphasized the importance of integrating technology into agriculture to improve productivity and streamline data collection processes. The digital crop survey initiative is expected to provide valuable insights into crop health, yield predictions, and resource management.

The workshop brings together experts, farmers, and stakeholders to discuss the implementation of digital technologies in agriculture. By leveraging digital tools, the state aims to enhance precision farming practices, optimize resource use, and support decision-making with accurate data.

Minister Bora highlighted that the adoption of digital technologies in agriculture aligns with the government’s vision of modernizing the sector and ensuring sustainable growth. The workshop serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and exploring innovative solutions to address challenges faced by the agricultural community in Assam.

The digital crop survey initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize agriculture in the state, improve farm productivity, and contribute to the overall development of the sector.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: Guwahati Medical College Hospital Reports 10 Deaths

The Hills Times -