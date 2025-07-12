26.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Assam and Bihar face severe inundation: Central Water Commission

AssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, July 11: Twenty river sites across India remain under flood risk, with one location in Assam and two in Bihar experiencing severe flood conditions, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said in its daily flood bulletin issued Friday.

The sites under severe flood conditions are located along the Brahmaputra and its tributaries in Assam’s Golaghat, and Ganga’s tributaries of Bagmati and Gandak in Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj respectively.

Water levels at these sites have crossed the danger mark, the bulletin noted.

Overall, the CWC has flagged flood concerns in 20 locations, primarily in Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The Brahmaputra and Ganga river systems account for most of the high-risk sites. However, no rivers have breached their all-time high flood levels so far.

The CWC classified the flood situation at 17 locations as “above normal”. The warning level at several sites has been sustained over the past 24 hours. (PTI)

