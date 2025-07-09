25.1 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
4 river sites in severe flood situation; 11 above warning level, says govt water body

National
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, July 8: Four river sites across Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra were in a state of severe flooding, while 11 more sites were above the warning level, the Central Water Commission (CWC)’s daily flood bulletin stated on Tuesday.

The bulletin showed that while no site breached its previous highest flood level, two sites in Assam’s Golaghat district—Dhansiri (South) at Golaghat and Numaligarh—were flowing above the danger level.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Narmada river at Mandla flowed above the danger level at 437.67 meters, although it showed a declining trend. Similarly, in Maharashtra, the Wainganga river at Bhandara crossed its danger threshold, rising steadily to 245.8 meters.

Apart from these, 11 sites across Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh were reported to be in the “above normal flood” category, where water levels had crossed the warning mark but remained below the danger level.

Among these, multiple sites in Assam, including the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat and Tezpur, the Dikhow in Sivasagar, and the Kushiyara in Karimganj, were showing falling or steady water levels, suggesting a slight easing in flood conditions.

The Ghagra at Elginbridge in Uttar Pradesh, the Gandak at Dumariaghat in Bihar, and the Baitarani and Jalka rivers in Odisha were also above the warning level, with varying trends.

Meanwhile, the CWC issued 35 inflow forecasts for dams and barrages, where water inflows had crossed critical thresholds. These included key reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, such as the Srisailam, Maithon, Almatti, Indira Sagar, and Durgapur barrage.

Despite localised severe flooding, no extreme flood situation, defined as levels exceeding previous historical highs, was reported across the country. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
Kra Daadi to get first RSETI for rural skill development

The Hills Times -
